Whitecourt does well in Snorider awards

By Reed Clements

Whitecourt performed very well in Snorider Magazine’s 2016 Rider’s Choice Awards, winning four platinum, one gold, and one silver medal.

Five of Whitecourt’s six awards were in the Alberta Category, which contained only three other awards. Whitecout placed first, earning the platinum award, for the following categories: Favourite Area for Family Snowmobiling in Alberta, Favourite Groomed Trail Riding in Alberta, Favourite Powder Riding in Alberta, and, most importantly, Favourite Overall Snowmobiling Area in Alberta.

In addition, Whitecourt placed second, earning the gold medal, in the category of Favourite Scenic Snowmobiling Area in Alberta.

Whitecourt seems to have a bit of a snowmobiling rivalry with Crowsnest Pass, who came second to Whitecourt in two categories and beat Whitecourt as the Favourite Scenic Snowmobiling Area in Alberta. Between them, Whitecourt and Crowsnest Pass won platinum in all eight Alberta categories, taking four each.

However, Whitecourt pulled ahead of Crowsnest in the category of Favourite Snowmobiling Area in Western Canada. Whitecourt placed third, behind two regions in Saskatchewan: Hudson Bay and Yorkton.

Snoriders is a print and digital magazine devoting to snowmobiling as a hobby. Every year, for the past 18 years, they have held the Snorider Rider’s Choice Awards. The awards are based on reader input, and include a number of categories spanning the four western provinces of Canada.

In addition, the Snorider Rider’s Choice Awards include awards for organizations that support snowmobiling, such as Favourite Resort or Motel, and Favourite Restaurant. Both categories are subdivided into National Chain and Other categories.

The awards also name the best snowmobile products and dealers. According to Snoriders readers, Riderz of Yellowhead County are the best Snowmobile Dealers in Alberta. T&T Power Sports of Bonnyville were the runners up.