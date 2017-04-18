Whitecourt to have second annual Children’s Festival

By Reed Clements

Whitecourt’s second annual Children’s Festival is set to take place on Friday, May 26th and Saturday, May 27th this year.

The Festival will provide numerous performances and other activities perfect for children aged 12 and under.

The event will take place in the Whitecourt Scott Safety Centre and the Allan and Jean Millar Centre and Curling Rink, and is sponsored by the Town of Whitecourt, Chevron, and several others.

On Friday, activities will last from 5pm until 7, when the feature performance will begin. On Saturday, activities will take place all day, starting at 10:30 in the morning and continuing until 3:30. The feature performance will begin at 4.

The feature performances will include such acts as Will Stroet and the Backyard Band, the Parker Doodlebug Variety Show, Flyin’s Bob Circus Station, Astrodome, Singing Africa with Jacky Essombe, the Roving Performers, and Beatbox Champion Peterpot.

There will also be a feature performance of Bam Percussion on both days in the Allan and Jean Millar Centre, with tickets available separately. Bam Percussion is a physical comedy and “high-energy percussion” pgroup who have performed all over the world.

This year’s Festival also introduces Toddler Town on Saturday

The activities during the day will include balloon animals, face painting, magic, and crafts. There will also be a bouncy castle.

Tickets, which go on sale on Monday, May 1st, are available for only ten dollars per person. If families want to go together, there are group tickets for $40. There is no charge for children younger than two.

The Children’s Festival, which has the slogan, “Create—Imagine—Play—Discover,” was popular last year, and makes for an exciting new tradition in Whitecourt.