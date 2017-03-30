Why this T.O.-area family got the sale, despite offering $150K less

How much is enough when it comes to selling a home in the Toronto area’s scorched-earth real estate market?For Michelle Croft and her husband, it turned out that enough was about $150,000 less than the highest of the 14 offers on their Oakville house last Thursday.“Greed is good” was a solid premise for the 1987 movie Wall Street, but it doesn’t make for a great life, Croft said from Colorado, where she and her husband have relocated, about an hour outside Denver.They wanted to sell to a family that would cherish the neighbours and the community that had been…