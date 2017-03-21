WLSA offers GED course

By Reed Clements

The Whitecourt and Lac Ste Anne Adult Learning Centre is offering a GED prep course from March 28th through June 15th this year, on Tuesdays and the Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

The course costs $235, as well as an additional $25 for the course manual. In addition to the costs of the prep course, there is a cost to actually take the GED, which varies based on where it is administered.

The GED, or General Educational Development test, was initially developed at the request of the United States Armed Forces in 1942. The intent of the test is to measure whether the test-taker has the equivalent knowledge of a typical high school graduate in North America. While standards vary across U.S. states and Canadian provinces, the GED tests for core knowledge in reading, writing, mathematics, and science that is fairly consistent across the continent.

The GED is maintained and developed exclusively by Pearson Education, a British-owned company primarily associated with the publishing industry. They have created cheat-proof versions of the test, as well as French and Spanish versions for non-English speakers in the U.S. and Canada.

There are many reasons to complete your GED if you have not graduated high school, and some even argue that the GED provides a better measurement of standard education than a high school diploma, due to a continent-wide trend of high schools being willing to graduate students who have underperformed.

While the GED can and does lead to better employment, the most popular reason that people complete a GED has historically been to gain the credentials necessary to pursue a college or university education.

Residents of Whitecourt and Lac Ste Anne who are looking to take the next step in their education will find all the tools they need to excel at the WLSA Adult Learning Centre this spring.