Wolverines silence the Thunder

The Whitecourt Wolverines kicked off a two-day home stand in style with a high-scoring game against the Drayton Valley Thunder on Friday, February 24 at the Scott Safety Centre.

Both the first and second periods saw the Wolverines notching four goals on the board which helped stretch their lead very quickly. Joseph Nardi was first up on the board scoring only 20 seconds into the game. Krienke, Messenger, and Lipon lit up the scoreboard in quick succession with all three goals coming in less than two minutes. The Thunder scored once.

In the second, it was all about the home team as the Wolverines put up another four goals, two of which came from Eric Krienke giving him the hat trick. Noah Tooke had a scuffle and a yelling match following a hit to the head in front of the Wolverines net that ended with a pile up on the ice and a game misconduct for the Thunder player.

In the third, each team tallied one goal giving the Wolverines a 9-2 victory in front of the home crowd. The Wolverines had 53 shots on goal to the Thunder’s 17, and were two for three on the power play. With the hat trick, Krienke was the overwhelming favourite for the home star.