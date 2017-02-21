Yahoo salvages Verizon deal with $350 million discount

NEW YORK – Yahoo is taking a $350 million hit on its previously announced $4.8 billion sale to Verizon in a concession for security lapses that exposed personal information stored in more than 1 billion Yahoo user accounts. The revised agreement announced Tuesday eases investor worries that Verizon Communications Inc. would demand a discount of at least $1 billion or cancel the deal entirely. The hacking bombshells, disclosed after the two companies …