Young singers rock the mic at Smitty’s

Smitty’s Restaurant held its 1st Annual Kid’s Karaoke night on Friday, December 9. Children aged four to 16 were invited to come down to the restaurant and take their turn belting out their choice of tunes.

There were many prizes to be won including donations from Make My Fun Toy Shop and Hadley & Asher’s Candy Emporium which made the night even more exciting.

Marilyn Stevens, Smitty’s Restaurant Supervisor, said the turnout was fantastic, “We had 13 families come out tonight which was great. The community has been awesome. I had a blast tonight!”

The idea first came up from a past owner and was happily fulfilled through current management. “The kids are so cute and they did so well. Everyone looked like they were having fun and enjoying themselves,” said Marilyn, adding that the younger singers “tended to be really fearless and just went for it.”

Chelsey Johnson, a server at Smitty’s, ran the karaoke and said the collection of songs varied from Christmas tunes to a certain country/pop artist, “We’ve had lots of Taylor Swift songs tonight. Lots! Some kids even did acapella. For example: The Hockey Song because we didn’t have that one so they just sang it themselves. It was really cute.”

“On behalf of the owners Don and May, we would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and thank you for coming out to sing with us,” said Marilyn, “We had fun!”