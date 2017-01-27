Zoos tried to find the cutest animal—and they struck gold
We know that post-election stress has got a lot of people down. But a newfound hope has come in the form of the Twitter hashtag #cuteanimaltweetoff, where America's zoos and aquariums competed for the "cutest animal" gold on Wednesday. According to Mashable, the friendly competition all began when the Smithsonian's National Zoo uploaded a press release announcing the birth of their newest addition to the bunch, a gray baby seal pup. We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek#Squeepic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017 After seeing the press release, Virginia resident Sarah Janet Hill directly tweeted at the Virginia Aquarium asking for them to bring their A game. The aquarium didn't hesitate and was quick to post a just-as-cute retaliation photo featuring an otter/osprey combo before a Twitter war ensued. @SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017 The Zoo shot back. .@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeacceptedpic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017 @NationalZoo Don't worry, we're still here. pic.twitter.com/0Qm9dcvMD9— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017 .@VAAquarium Yawn. pic.twitter.com/szDSpmWnud— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017 @NationalZoo Baby panda says, "This is MY lunch! You can't have any." @TheTorontoZoo#CuteAnimalTweetOffpic.twitter.com/oMDKfMoIdP— Sandra Cormier (@Chumplet) January 26, 2017 Eventually, more zoos and aquariums caught on to show that they, too, were up for the challenge. Then the random submissions stormed in. Here's the quick recap that will surely lift your spirits and brighten up your day: @[email protected]@[email protected]@SarahJanetHill Ahem, the world's smallest deer checking in for the #cuteanimaltweetoff. #pudupic.twitter.com/b4sZbQTz56— Queens Zoo (@thequeenszoo) January 25, 2017"Excuse me, can I get in on this, too?" #CuteAnimalTweetOffpic.twitter.com/MATHGrJgvI— Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) January 25, 2017Paws together for the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/uBtrncX7rN— EmergenSea Otter (@EmergenSeaOtter) January 25, 2017Can't believe we almost missed the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! Thanks for letting us know @CabernetLvr! pic.twitter.com/9gTgyc5i9A— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017Wait, everyone! Our #redpanda cub wants to be included in the #cuteanimaltweetoffpic.twitter.com/0bL8UiHV8f— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) January 26, 2017Oh no she didn't! Our baby jaguar Babette just entered a selfie in the #cuteanimaltweetoff. pic.twitter.com/yj12hr8vdk— Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) January 26, 2017I think we found the 👑 of the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5O4WTFXssd— Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) January 26, 2017Paws down, we have the cutest animal duo! 🐆🐶 [email protected]@[email protected]@AkronZoopic.twitter.com/suICnIEaOF— Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) January 26, 2017Kisses for baby giraffe Cora #cuteanimaltweetoffpic.twitter.com/6s5Gj6JzZB— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017Meet Juneau our newest bloodhound pup! We are starting a working dog #CuteAnimalTweetOff#FCPDCutenessAlert#FCPDK9pic.twitter.com/UMl6aCHUmN— Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 26, 2017Welcome this cozy cheetah cub to the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/vdhUKmyRqa— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017It's not a competition, but … #cuteanimaltweetoffpic.twitter.com/bhZkbvetT4— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) January 25, 2017#CuteAnimalTweetOff(Red Panda 🎤 drop.) pic.twitter.com/eCeCN4OOf0— Rick Schwartz (@ZooKeeperRick) January 25, 2017Leapin' Lemurs the #cuteanimaltweetoff is going strong. Behold our baby sifaka lemur. He's kind of cute, right? 💛 pic.twitter.com/9dNfyeJJ2d— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 25, 2017Estrella is our #CuteAnimalTweetOff Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0FAj2f3bjG— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) January 25, 2017We'll just leave this little bit #squee right here. #cuteanimaltweetoffpic.twitter.com/NxdiduKq5z— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) January 25, 2017Here we have an otterly adorable submission to #CuteAnimalTweetOff#OtterlyAdorablepic.twitter.com/GQzgUP19BQ— Aquarium of Pacific (@AquariumPacific) January 25, [email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected] Rudder says hi! #cuteanimaltweetoffpic.twitter.com/G38tJVE3Xd— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017We’ll share this photo for any reason… #CuteAnimalTweetOff#CuteOffpic.twitter.com/lrh4U0TW3P— Como Zoo (@ComoZoo) January 25, 2017DID SOMEBODY SAY #CUTEANIMALTWEETOFFpic.twitter.com/9jiijLsR9A— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017You otter know we're here for the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/XrOjqYRQn7— Monterey Aquarium (@MontereyAq) January 25, 2017#cuteanimaltweetoff is ON @[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@PhoenixZoo! U @LionCountry? Pic: J Budell pic.twitter.com/GWjjIOsqYJ— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) January 25, [email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@zoomiami#cuteanimaltweetoff? Bam: an oldie but a goodie. pic.twitter.com/6kjrTXG9dl— Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 25, [email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@zoomiami We're always down for a #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/hmkYOLBjrx— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 25, 2017You're welcome.
